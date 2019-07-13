Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Holder Jag Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Market Value Rose; Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake by $3.68 Million; Shares Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 125,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 156,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take Two Interactive Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 830,407 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 260,715 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 9,295 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 156,311 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Hbk Limited Partnership owns 4,100 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 15,839 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Company reported 30,344 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 102 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Limited Liability owns 2,200 shares. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.49% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 43,590 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,525 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Company holds 15,100 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares to 11,126 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,308 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Gru accumulated 0% or 1,148 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 21,539 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Cap Advisors Inc reported 4,070 shares. D E Shaw & Com owns 756,023 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pnc Grp Inc reported 5,218 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 748,566 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 1,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc reported 165,000 shares stake. Cadence Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 11,164 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Profund Advsr Ltd Com holds 8,074 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 1,728 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 463 shares stake. 31,346 are held by Comerica Fincl Bank.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 149,800 shares to 271,227 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 127,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).