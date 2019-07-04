Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)

As Multimedia & Graphics Software companies, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) and SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 100 4.98 N/A 3.18 33.81 SciPlay Corporation 15 3.88 N/A 0.31 49.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and SciPlay Corporation. SciPlay Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SciPlay Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and SciPlay Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 9.7% SciPlay Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, SciPlay Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SciPlay Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and SciPlay Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 SciPlay Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s upside potential is 0.22% at a $118.33 average target price. SciPlay Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18.93 average target price and a 41.80% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SciPlay Corporation seems more appealing than Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. and SciPlay Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.5% and 0%. 0.1% are Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. 5.57% 16.01% 16.65% -4.93% -6.05% 4.41% SciPlay Corporation 0.13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.66%

For the past year Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. was more bullish than SciPlay Corporation.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. beats SciPlay Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports, and strategy under the Battleborn, BioShock, Borderlands, Carnival Games, Evolve, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, and XCOM franchises. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends on iOS and Android platforms. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.