Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Reaches $131.75 After 9.00% Up Move; Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (new) American Deposit (UGP) Shorts Increased By 17.72%

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (new) American Deposit (NYSE:UGP) had an increase of 17.72% in short interest. UGP’s SI was 4.49 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.72% from 3.82 million shares previously. With 1.00M avg volume, 5 days are for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (new) American Deposit (NYSE:UGP)’s short sellers to cover UGP’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.505. About 67,176 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.53% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $131.75. About 216,853 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appealThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $14.91B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $143.61 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TTWO worth $1.34 billion more.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. It operates through five divisions: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. It has a 8.61 P/E ratio. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 26.56 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.91 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 48.89 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Among 9 analysts covering Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Take-Two has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $135.30’s average target is 2.69% above currents $131.75 stock price. Take-Two had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Bank of America. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13600 target in Monday, July 29 report. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Benchmark. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens.