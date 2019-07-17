Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) EPS Estimated At $-0.25; Shorts at Spire (SR) Raised By 97.64%

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) had an increase of 97.64% in short interest. SR’s SI was 1.89 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 97.64% from 955,200 shares previously. With 1.36M avg volume, 1 days are for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)’s short sellers to cover SR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $85.41. About 8,249 shares traded. Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has risen 19.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SR News: 03/05/2018 – SPIRE HEALTHCARE: WOODFORD HAS 5.65% STAKE VS 12.66% PREV; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spire May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – SPIRE GLOBAL – CO TO CONTRIBUTE DATA FROM NETWORK OF ADS-B ENABLED SATELLITES TO AIRBUS SURVEILLANCE DIGITAL ECO-SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – C Spire hosts next C3 coding challenge for high school students today; 24/05/2018 – Spire Healthcare Backs Full-Year Guidance, Sees 1H Ebitda Lower; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spire May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Spire Inc 2Q EPS $2.03; 02/05/2018 – SPIRE 2Q OPER REV. $813.4M, EST. $677.0M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 25/04/2018 – C Spire’s wireless communications unit voted No.1 in Clarksdale

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.26 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 40.61 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Among 6 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 14 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, January 30 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets.

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas on regulated-basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in marketing natural gas and related activities on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.