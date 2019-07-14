Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) EPS Estimated At $-0.25; Palisade Capital Management Upped Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holding By $2.98 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) stake by 24.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palisade Capital Management Llc acquired 55,200 shares as Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP)’s stock rose 1.74%. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 279,265 shares with $15.18 million value, up from 224,065 last quarter. Compass Minerals Intl Inc now has $1.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 451,984 shares traded or 51.40% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 1,350.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s analysts see -178.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 953,107 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. Another trade for 305 shares valued at $16,458 was made by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, March 18. 692 shares valued at $36,019 were bought by Standen James D. on Monday, May 13. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of stock or 700 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $104,400 was made by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) stake by 1.00 million shares to 8.58 million valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 316,041 shares and now owns 806,092 shares. Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) was reduced too.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.11 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 40.16 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 15 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 30. Stephens maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $120 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.