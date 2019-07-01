Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Analysts See $-0.25 EPS; Dex Media (DEX) Sentiment Is 2.33

Dex Media Inc (DEX) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 21 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 9 sold and trimmed holdings in Dex Media Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.08 million shares, down from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dex Media Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 1,350.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s analysts see -178.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 921,484 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Da Davidson owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,370 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 385,052 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 217 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 21,791 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nicholas Inv Prns Lp has 53,931 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 7,432 shares. New England Rech & Mngmt owns 3,900 shares. 32,410 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,692 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 5,031 shares. 182,434 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 3,188 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two (TTWO) Set to Launch The Outer Worlds on Oct 25 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TTWO) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.96 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 39.7 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, January 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DEX – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend&Income Fund declares $0.0918 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Saba Forces Invesco Tenders – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund for 1.16 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 57,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.13% invested in the company for 150,481 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Midas Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares.