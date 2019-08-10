Take (TTWO) Valuation Rose While J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.46 Million; First Personal Financial Services Decreased Stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by $2.36 Million

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leading Tech, Telecom, Pharma, Beverage and Manufacturing Companies Collaborate with IBM and Chainyard to Simplify Supply Chain Management Using a New Blockchain Network – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,404 shares to 50,393 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH).

