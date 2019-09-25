Take (TTWO) Stock Value Rose While Polar Securities Lowered Its Position; As Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose, Holder Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Position

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 222,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.20M, down from 254,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 359,681 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 51,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $125.21. About 359,681 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34 million for 25.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 14,400 shares to 287,400 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 711,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 158,380 shares. Allstate reported 0.02% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 13,148 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 18,046 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Phocas Corp reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fjarde Ap reported 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 10 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Invesco Limited reported 4.66M shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 394 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 65,279 shares. 24,654 were reported by Profit Inv Management Limited. Adirondack Tru Com reported 95 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Essex Invest Management Com Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,288 shares.

