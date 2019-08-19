Take (TTWO) Stock Value Rose While Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Holding; Fpr Partners Raised Its Antero Res (AR) Stake by $2.11 Million; Stock Price Declined

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40 million, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.735. About 5.16 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 186,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 711,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.10 million, down from 897,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 732,134 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 7.83 million shares. Polar Cap Llp invested in 78,273 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Private Capital Advsr owns 4,070 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Lpl Finance Ltd Com invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 173,820 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech has 0.07% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Corvex Management Ltd Partnership invested in 2.86% or 433,780 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 59,369 shares. Pinnacle invested in 0.04% or 20,614 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 12,532 shares.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares to 27.33M shares, valued at $546.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 18,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 534,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 463,200 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 389,575 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jane Street Grp Limited Company stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Comerica National Bank invested in 10,204 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 5,414 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 0% or 954 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 3,678 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 20.33M shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 539,689 shares. Sailingstone Ptnrs Llc holds 21.11 million shares or 12.29% of its portfolio.