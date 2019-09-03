Take (TTWO) Stock Rose While Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lowered Its Position; Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Valuation Declined While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Raised by $9.54 Million Its Position

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 36,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 484,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68M, down from 520,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.94. About 1.16 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 170,986 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.38 million shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $69.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,405 shares to 154,892 shares, valued at $54.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $139.54M for 26.60 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.