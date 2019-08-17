Take (TTWO) Stock Rose While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Trimmed by $21.39 Million Its Position; Cadence Capital Management Increases Stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 227,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46 million, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.45 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 53,987 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 40,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 354,519 shares traded or 252.82% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,122 shares to 8,102 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,929 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Tru Com holds 1,121 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 14,855 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt stated it has 3,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 3,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer holds 27,700 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 3,907 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru reported 156,635 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.65% or 162,793 shares. Rudman Errol M stated it has 57,548 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 462,276 shares. Us Bancorp De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 457 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 3,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

