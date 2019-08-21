Take (TTWO) Stock Rose While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $30.55 Million; Oslo Asset Management Asa Continues to Hold Holding in Sm Energy Co (SM)

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 77,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 600,964 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.46. About 422,237 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “After Hours: Take-Two and Shake Shack Triumph Over Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Debt-Defying Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 312,500 shares to 562,500 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc has 100 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 21,729 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 484,095 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Hartford Inv holds 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 12,272 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1.41M shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,357 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,100 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 36,044 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 17,105 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Artemis Invest Management Llp reported 145,610 shares. Scotia reported 17,683 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goodwin Daniel L owns 5,000 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. The insider Ottoson Javan D bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “SM Energy (SM) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SM Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SM Energy Company (SM) CEO Jay Ottoson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.