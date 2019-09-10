Take (TTWO) Stock Price Rose While Sfe Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding by $2.13 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Price Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted by $3.88 Million Its Position

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 168.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 22,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 36,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 1.40 million shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 162.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 25,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 40,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 15,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.02. About 2.90M shares traded or 30.65% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

