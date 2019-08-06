Take (TTWO) Stock Price Rose While Harvey Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.26 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Nuance Investments Has Boosted Stake by $1.02 Million

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 7,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 155,486 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.74 million, up from 148,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.68. About 243,366 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.25% or $11.83 during the last trading session, reaching $127.21. About 184,802 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,727 shares to 328,816 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two (TTWO) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Debt-Defying Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc comes back bullish on videogame publishers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Signs of Life in Johnson & Johnson’s Second-Quarter Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

