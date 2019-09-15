Take (TTWO) Stock Price Rose While Alexandria Capital Has Increased Holding by $310,185; Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.22 Million as Market Value Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 64,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.44M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 1.00M shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 44,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, up from 41,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.92 million shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 383,316 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $36.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 100,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,122 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 9,589 shares to 219,614 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,558 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

