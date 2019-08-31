Take (TTWO) Stake Upped by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Boosted Position in Chevron (CVX)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 9,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,133 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83B, up from 21,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 13,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 67,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 53,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,911 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 0.12% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 542,047 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 21,141 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 183,288 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 17,090 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 50,000 shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,950 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.21 million shares. Intrepid Capital Mgmt reported 15,368 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru reported 1,148 shares. 2,200 are owned by Conning Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 134,162 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Covington Capital Management holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) stated it has 28,430 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,055 shares to 39,345 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 2,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,997 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 89,693 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Buckingham Capital stated it has 2,341 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Foothills Asset Mgmt holds 1.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 20,262 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 13,428 shares. Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Limited Co has invested 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co stated it has 4,170 shares. 5.04 million were reported by Fayez Sarofim And. Mcdaniel Terry And owns 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,975 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 0.19% or 2,363 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.3% or 58,818 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sandy Spring Bank invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Diversified Trust Co invested in 34,422 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 93,572 shares.

