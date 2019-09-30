Take (TTWO) Stake Has Raised by Harvey Capital Management Inc; River Road Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Target (TGT) by $5.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 39,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 30,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $125.19. About 318,882 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO)

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 58,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 814,479 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.54M, down from 873,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 1.36 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 54,213 shares to 461,108 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Financial Inc. Class (NYSE:GNW) by 288,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc. C.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78M for 22.86 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

