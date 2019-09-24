Take (TTWO) Shares Rose While Palestra Capital Management Cut Its Position by $5.22 Million; As Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Declined, Incline Global Management Cut Holding by $6.03 Million

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 232,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 921,084 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.51 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.41 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 46,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 924,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.01 million, down from 971,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $125.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.07% or 4,504 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 158,380 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.05% or 3,477 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 200 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bbt Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 6,206 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 184,371 shares. Intrepid Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 81,754 shares or 4.2% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 66,137 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 113,261 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co owns 42,794 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 573,279 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 104,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.26% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 25.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 14,383 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $92.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 118,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Check Capital Ca holds 2.5% or 1.83M shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 8,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 56 shares. Jnba Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 4.33M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 1.89 million shares. Moreover, Peddock Cap Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 20,129 shares. Bruni J V holds 3.85% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 819,553 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 913,626 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 8,984 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance Communication. Tru Of Oklahoma reported 10,700 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 549,767 shares. Wendell David Assocs accumulated 13,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 128,244 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt.

