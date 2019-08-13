Take (TTWO) Shares Rose While Force Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $507,600; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $545,076

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 157,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94 million, down from 160,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.49% or $9.01 during the last trading session, reaching $209.49. About 34.47 million shares traded or 27.67% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 841,225 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Associate has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ifrah Financial Ser holds 22,527 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt Limited reported 127,759 shares stake. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 1.68% stake. Moreover, United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has 2.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.55M shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 12.77 million shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,647 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co owns 0.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 511,688 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs holds 3.37% or 193,741 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ssi Inv Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,890 shares. Spc Fincl owns 3,402 shares. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Lc reported 150,000 shares. Amarillo Fincl Bank stated it has 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stephens Ar has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Foundation Advsrs holds 67,128 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 179,645 shares to 236,680 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Reit (NYSE:MAA).