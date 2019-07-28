Take (TTWO) Shares Rose While Aqr Capital Management Trimmed by $624,348 Its Position; Otter Tail (OTTR) Shareholder First Washington Has Increased Its Stake

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 57,155 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 16.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: DECLO TO HOST GOVERNOR OTTER’S 101ST CAPITAL FOR A DAY; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Otter Tail Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL 1Q OPER REV. $241.3M; 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota; 07/03/2018 Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER, CABINET TO VISIT MOYIE SPRINGS FOR 100TH CAPITAL FOR A DAY

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 6,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 12,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jennison accumulated 358,795 shares. Valinor Management Lp holds 1.12M shares or 5.56% of its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Inv Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Braun Stacey Assocs has invested 0.8% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Century Inc owns 1.82 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 5 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fin has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Carroll Assocs holds 124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank holds 0% or 5,862 shares in its portfolio. Fil has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 22,016 shares. 8,794 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 239,561 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 248,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision Adds 2 More Teams in Call of Duty Esports League – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two’s Upcoming Game Releases Will Drive The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 50,411 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company reported 16,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,967 were accumulated by Accredited Invsts. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 987,700 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 613,670 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 4,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) or 5,881 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 103,721 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Whittier owns 37,378 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 5,206 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 36,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.