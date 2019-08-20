Take (TTWO) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Its Stake by $2.95 Million; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $1.36 Million

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 13,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 48,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 35,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 2.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 31,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 119,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 151,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $132.09. About 465,420 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,164 shares to 48,875 shares, valued at $87.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 8,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,930 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

