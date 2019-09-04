Take (TTWO) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Cut Stake by $2.95 Million; West Oak Capital Boosted Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding by $438,933; Market Valuation Rose

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 2.82M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 31,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 119,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 151,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 1.34 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,713 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt owns 8,300 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). New England & Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ing Groep Nv reported 4,380 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 85 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Kistler has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 465 shares. Botty Investors Lc reported 500 shares. Barclays Plc owns 385,052 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 169,141 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. American Century Companies has invested 0.17% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested in 1,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc owns 11.73 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 12 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $139.54M for 26.54 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

