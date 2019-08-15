Take (TTWO) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Cut Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 11,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5,376 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 16,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 5.25M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID TO ABANDON QUALCOMM BID ON GOVERNMENT OPPOSITION; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm has been under pressure following a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.69. About 866,385 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 8,473 shares to 58,765 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 168,815 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 283,927 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 2.14% or 42,300 shares. Noesis Mangement owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 124,695 shares. Allstate invested in 6,071 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,729 were accumulated by Wms Prtn Ltd Co. 650 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap Mgmt. First Commonwealth Financial Pa owns 13,836 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Insight 2811 reported 12,600 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,444 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,720 shares. Dubuque Bankshares Trust accumulated 0.02% or 2,126 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 873 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd owns 42,256 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.