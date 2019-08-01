Take (TTWO) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding; Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Its Position in Noble Plc Shs Usd (NE) by $598,874 as Share Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NE) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 299,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 964,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $0.1383 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0917. About 735,039 shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 12/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Noble races to reach deal with creditors ahead of March 20 deadline; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – BOARD CONSIDERS LIKELIHOOD OF GROUP OF 2018 NOTEHOLDERS SUCCESSFULLY ORGANIZING WINDING UP PROCESS IN RESPECT OF CO TO BE LOW; 05/04/2018 – GOLDILOCKS WELCOMES SINGAPORE REGULATOR’S COMMENTS ON NOBLE GRP; 23/03/2018 – NOBLE: RESIGNATION DUE TO DIFFERENCES W/ GROUP OF CREDITORS; 03/05/2018 – NOBLE SAYS 2 OF ITS ULTRA-DEEP DRILLSHIPS REMAIN WARM STACKED; 26/03/2018 – VITOL CEO: NOBLE DEAL WILL BOOST TRADING VOLUMES IN COMING YRS; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp Contract Backlog Totaled $2.8 Billion at March 31; 13/03/2018 – Noble Group Signs Binding Agreement with Ad Hoc Group of Creditors to Restructure Debt; 25/04/2018 – Goldilocks: Also Files Injunction in Singapore Court to Restrain Noble From Proceeding With AGM Scheduled for Monday; 08/03/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED – REGULATORY ACTIONS BY SGX : NOTICE

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 168.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 22,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 36,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $124.09. About 252,416 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: "Cowen Gives MSFT Bull Note; Jefferies Cuts View on Video Game Stocks – Schaeffers Research" published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Take-Two Interactive Software Becomes Oversold (TTWO) – Nasdaq" on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Buying the E-Sports Boom – Nasdaq" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Agree To Buy Take-Two Interactive Software At $80, Earn 4.8% Using Options – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 31, 2019.

