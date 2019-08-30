Take (TTWO) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Raised Its Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Decreased Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,911 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 5,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 295,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.65M, down from 301,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $227.58. About 2.94 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 109,705 shares to 436,315 shares, valued at $41.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

