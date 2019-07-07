Take (TTWO) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Lifted Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Raised Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.90 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $3.91M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Thursday, January 17. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 7,095 shares to 6,703 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Federated Investors Pa has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 18 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 41,817 shares. Karp Cap Corp holds 0.63% or 7,175 shares. Washington Comml Bank holds 37,628 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Element Cap Llc reported 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 923 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 69,403 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Sit Assoc, Minnesota-based fund reported 129,574 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 3,929 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Inc holds 0.53% or 200,964 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield holds 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 75 shares. Redmile Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 132,890 shares. Community Financial Bank Na holds 7,472 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 4.87M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,762 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 11,314 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,164 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 77,950 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 5,391 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 6,697 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 157,348 shares. Principal Finance Grp has 210,256 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.09% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 92,251 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc accumulated 61,044 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 20,614 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 123,850 shares.