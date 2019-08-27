Take (TTWO) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $90.70 Million; As Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose, Verity Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $1.83 Million

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $130.49. About 908,297 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Inc reported 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alps Advisors holds 4,484 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 109,611 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Pcl invested in 0.01% or 56,796 shares. Ibis Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 8.67% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 157,348 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 1.34M shares or 0.22% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 28,314 shares. Waddell Reed invested in 2.04 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Art Advsr Limited invested in 3,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 735,194 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 123,816 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 688,550 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $100.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 20,336 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0% or 100 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability reported 102,916 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Com owns 31,135 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 66,022 shares. City Holdg Communication has 0.77% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 11,534 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated New York owns 2,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 509,910 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Orrstown Fin Svcs Incorporated has 2,050 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 151,896 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 86,168 shares. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 1,115 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Company accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.