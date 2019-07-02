Take (TTWO) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $794,400 as Market Valuation Rose; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stock Price Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Decreased Holding by $675,000

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 8,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $116.91. About 1.14M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 896,311 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $100,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 36,372 shares. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 33,820 shares or 1.15% of the stock. The California-based Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amica Retiree has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability reported 16,371 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 64,607 shares. Stifel Fin owns 27,305 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc has 3.63% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 101,715 shares. 290,200 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 191,742 shares. M&T National Bank holds 11,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei holds 40,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering To Buy KeyW In $815M Deal – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Parsons On Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13 million for 16.74 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of February 15th Options Trading For Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) – Nasdaq” on January 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Take-Two (TTWO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gamers Rejoice: You’ve Got Another ETF – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM) by 42,000 shares to 135,150 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.