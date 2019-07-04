Take (TTWO) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake by $17.51 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 10,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 173,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 3.42M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 186,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 711,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.10M, down from 897,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 0.01% or 117,895 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 15,519 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 613 shares. 514,933 are owned by Adage Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 3.70 million shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Barclays Plc has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Da Davidson & invested in 2,370 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 72,647 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 4,550 were reported by Kj Harrison & Inc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.09% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 440 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, VIA, TTWO – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Take Two’s (TTWO) New Expansion Packs Aid Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Adds 2 More Teams in Call of Duty Esports League – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why TTWO Stock Is Tumbling Today: â€˜Red Dead Redemption 2â€™ Has Big Flaw – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E3: Morgan Stanley’s 6 Takeaways – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 42,202 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 52,964 shares. Hs Management Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.85% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Northern Corp accumulated 0.1% or 11.03M shares. Marathon Partners Equity Limited Liability Corp reported 137,500 shares. 4.69 million are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Com. Majedie Asset invested 1.96% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Adage Ptnrs Gru Llc holds 1.08M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of stated it has 153,122 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 235,248 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Westpac reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,643 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Co has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 75 shares. Tctc Liability Com accumulated 0.3% or 151,469 shares. Schwerin Boyle Management holds 249,000 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.05 million for 20.36 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,793 shares to 449,309 shares, valued at $74.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock Amid Cryptocurrency Craze? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Says “Marijua-No” to Cannabis Apps – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IBUY Online Retail ETF Lands Morningstar’s 5-Star Rating – Benzinga” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why eBay Stock Rose 10% in February – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.