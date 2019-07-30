Take (TTWO) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Harvest Management Lowered Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 7,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 49,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.37. About 1.05 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10,983 shares to 143,459 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 40,094 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 8,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 15,883 shares. Force Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,470 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,655 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 65,405 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 144,611 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.06% stake. Pier Cap Limited has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Two Sigma Secs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 5,321 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 5,762 shares. Advsr Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 5,776 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc Inc reported 46,561 shares. The New York-based Advent Capital Mgmt De has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).