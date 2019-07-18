Take (TTWO) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $377,880 as Stock Price Rose; M D C Hldgs (MDC) Holder Pacifica Capital Investments Has Upped Stake

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 61,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 551,725 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 148,448 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22,260 shares to 76,785 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 656,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,708 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation reported 15,456 shares stake. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 41,721 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 193 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Botty Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 500 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 50,460 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nomura Hldg invested in 22,421 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corporation stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% or 18,024 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 1,050 shares. Ibis Capital Prns Llp holds 15,494 shares or 8.67% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.04% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Zweig reported 24,563 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Dearborn Prtn has invested 0.04% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 9,655 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 120,185 shares. 76,636 were accumulated by Vertex One Asset Management. 370,507 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 0.01% or 47,265 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc owns 23,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,892 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 240,562 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 28,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

