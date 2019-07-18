Take (TTWO) Shareholder Jefferies Group Lowered Position by $9.48 Million; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Splunk (SPLK) as Market Valuation Rose

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 100,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, down from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 749,369 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,620 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 92,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 995,663 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 148,047 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Patten Gru holds 2,197 shares. First Personal Finance Services owns 277 shares. Mufg Americas reported 263 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,856 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Stephens Invest Group Ltd Liability Co reported 34,321 shares stake. Service Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 162,007 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% or 4,306 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Lc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 17,081 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt. Cookson Peirce And Inc reported 5,992 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 10,919 shares. Moreover, Gradient Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 5,175 shares. Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sei Invests Company has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (Put) (NYSE:I) by 40,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 12,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management LP has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nokota Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 160,385 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 756,023 were reported by D E Shaw And Communication. 6,616 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 123,850 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Victory Mngmt owns 542,047 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 8,300 shares. Asset stated it has 6,722 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 4,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank reported 31,346 shares. Valinor Mngmt Lp reported 5.56% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Manchester Mngmt holds 0.01% or 463 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 15,883 shares.

