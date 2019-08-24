Take (TTWO) Shareholder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.46 Million; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Share Value Rose While Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Stake by $402,240

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 664,659 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 681,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 2.08M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in MLP Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Earnings Skyrocket in Q3 – Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American sees Canadian pipeline expansions connecting to Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) CEO Willie Chiang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 13,090 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc reported 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny holds 96,585 shares. 13,381 were reported by Counselors. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 13,083 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 16,650 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.26% or 79,550 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, California-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 3.65 million shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.84% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gam Ag reported 0.02% stake. Pennsylvania Trust Co stated it has 64,976 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sfmg Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 3,368 were reported by Ftb Advsrs Incorporated.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 887,423 shares to 11.17 million shares, valued at $582.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 93,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).