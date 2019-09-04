Take (TTWO) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Upped Its Stake by $12.13 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 321.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 129,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 169,141 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96M, up from 40,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.74. About 822,692 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Wealthquest has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP owns 5,364 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company invested in 51,689 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 32,092 shares. 2.26 million were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech. Orleans La has 40,365 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakworth Capital holds 0.3% or 27,015 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 2.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson holds 5,535 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested in 5.38 million shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Tru Advsrs LP owns 6.45 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. South Street Limited Liability Corp owns 29,565 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Excalibur Corp invested in 28,845 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 58,918 shares to 45,375 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 169,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,200 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).