Take (TTWO) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Advent Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company's stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 39,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 30,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 744,775 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.96. About 995,113 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 9,500 shares to 5,019 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 9,500 shares to 5,019 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Inv Counsel reported 2,466 shares. Northeast Inv Management owns 54,249 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 82,278 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank owns 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 173,654 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 33,865 shares. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 66,620 shares. First Manhattan has 207,118 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Llc owns 836,107 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,332 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 241,988 shares stake. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 22,528 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co reported 4.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bangor Bancorporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Premier Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 16,635 shares or 0.4% of the stock.