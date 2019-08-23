Take (TTWO) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.26 Million; Cortland Associates Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $494,832 as Stock Value Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 79.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 397,510 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 12,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.91. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 410,416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cibc Markets Corporation accumulated 108,410 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 12,783 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 34 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.58 million shares. Twin Tree Lp has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 32,410 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Aperio Gru Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 26,506 shares. 11,047 are held by Westpac. Intrust Retail Bank Na has 0.08% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares to 72,729 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares to 278,681 shares, valued at $46.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.