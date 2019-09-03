Take (TTWO) Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Has Decreased Holding by $329,000 as Shares Rose; American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Shareholder S&T Bank Has Increased Its Stake by $1.71 Million as Stock Declined

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 122,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 607,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 484,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 3.76 million shares traded or 82.71% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 19,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.66. About 1.34 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TTWO Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, GPS, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “eSports Competitions are Becoming a Popular Phenomenon as Cash Prizes Grow – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 50,460 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Ltd invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Voya Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 56,714 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Co reported 24,374 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 496,022 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 14,359 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 32,410 shares. Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 32,600 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership owns 72,647 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Skytop Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.8% or 43,000 shares. 100,000 were reported by Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Co. Aviva Pcl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 42,167 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $139.54 million for 26.54 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,489 shares to 153,537 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,196 shares, and cut its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA).

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:AXL) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AAM to Webcast and Teleconference Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 2 – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 03, 2019.