Take (TTWO) Shareholder Force Capital Management Cut Its Position; Hamel Associates Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN)

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.62. About 1.36 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,175 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $9.53 during the last trading session, reaching $205.78. About 9.86M shares traded or 228.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.27% or 92,558 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group accumulated 99,326 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp reported 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And owns 27,148 shares. Sol Capital has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rafferty Asset Llc owns 39,796 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Assetmark accumulated 8,242 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Putnam Fl Invest Management stated it has 53,373 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Greylin Investment Mangement has 12,732 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc invested in 2,803 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jcic Asset Inc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 10,825 shares to 4,250 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,973 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Sa invested in 16,660 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% or 56,796 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Highbridge Lc has 0.28% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 94,800 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 85,926 shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 84,329 shares. Artemis Llp holds 145,610 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest reported 6,012 shares. Bluestein R H & has 3,020 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 134,162 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 0.04% or 439,016 shares in its portfolio.

