Take (TTWO) Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $30.55 Million; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Share Price Rose, Pecaut & Company Lowered Its Holding by $321,300

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.50M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $166.6. About 377,907 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Chuy’s, Casey’s General Stores, FTI Consulting, RenaissanceRe and Kinross Gold – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Traffic Likely to Fuel TJX Companies’ (TJX) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Up 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc reported 0.16% stake. Brown Advisory owns 350,556 shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Sei Investments Comm holds 0.02% or 40,066 shares. Scout Investments reported 137,185 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Northeast Consultants accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 3.66 million shares. 16 are held by Earnest Lc. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 6,810 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 3,649 are owned by Creative Planning. Lomas Mgmt Limited Liability reported 79,609 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Adirondack Tru holds 70 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16M for 20.93 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank accumulated 1,547 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc invested in 2.03% or 30,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Llc holds 61,044 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mai has 5,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Investments has 170,856 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 182,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 14,359 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Highline Cap Lp reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Prelude Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 6,046 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,812 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares. Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Swedbank invested 0.29% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).