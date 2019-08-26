Take (TTWO) Shareholder Alkeon Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; Transcanada (TRP) Market Value Rose While Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Stake by $25.31 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 163,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 496,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.81 million, down from 659,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 522,675 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 538,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 257,468 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, down from 796,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 413,089 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 38,904 shares to 521,350 shares, valued at $25.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2019: PBR,TRP,TRP.TO,OPTT,PDS,PD.TO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/23/2019: TRP,OPTT,PDS – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC Energy declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Judge holds up Columbia Gas pipeline land condemnation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12,325 shares to 488,904 shares, valued at $221.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 652,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.