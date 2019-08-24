Take (TTWO) Share Value Rose While Skytop Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Matarin Capital Management Holding in Rubicon Project Inc/The (RUBI) Has Boosted by $331,104 as Shares Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rubicon Project Inc/The (RUBI) by 59.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 55,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 148,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901,000, up from 93,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Project Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 844,634 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 17,930 shares to 13,657 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 40,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,118 shares, and cut its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).