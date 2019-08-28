Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose While Sterling Capital Management Upped Position by $985,026; Central Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 10,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 111,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 100,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 388,397 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 30,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 23,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $157.97. About 3.63M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3,037 shares. 21,539 were reported by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Art Advsr Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc holds 12,943 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited owns 46,650 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com accumulated 82 shares or 0% of the stock. Kames Public Lc accumulated 14,723 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 123,816 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,050 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 9,500 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Pier has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,021 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20,561 shares to 527,723 shares, valued at $66.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 77,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,634 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Investment, Vermont-based fund reported 1,482 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,931 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability owns 11,701 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 172,528 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Whitnell & invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aperio Grp holds 621,650 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated owns 4,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 8.54 million shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ipswich Co reported 51,228 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Company owns 424,122 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Financial Advisory Grp Incorporated reported 3,182 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt Communications reported 0.09% stake. State Street holds 0.39% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 30.26 million shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).