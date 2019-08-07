Take (TTWO) Position Maintained by Qs Investors Llc; Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Position by $4.07 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation (CMCO) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 119,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 303,850 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 423,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $843.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 155,112 shares traded or 29.59% up from the average. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 222.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 7,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 10,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 3,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.96% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 5.32 million shares traded or 222.24% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Columbus McKinnon Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbus McKinnon Corp., Rio Tinto and Sonoco Products – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Columbus McKinnon Completes Planned Divestitures – Business Wire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Get SPRAT Certified at Columbus McKinnon’s Rock Lititz Training Center – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). 121,113 were reported by Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Limited Liability. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 27,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). New York-based Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Aperio Llc reported 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.03% or 7,604 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 2 shares. 52,900 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Lc. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.03% or 1.81 million shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Lc reported 4,450 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 10,526 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 116,555 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc owns 165,000 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 18 shares. Signaturefd holds 287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 3,020 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. 4.25 million were reported by Jackson Square Prtn Lc. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 61,044 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated reported 94,810 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested in 12 shares. The Illinois-based Group Inc One Trading LP has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 85,926 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Limited Liability Partnership reported 145,610 shares stake. Sun Life holds 193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 663,214 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 24,225 shares to 368,088 shares, valued at $33.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 11,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,922 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).