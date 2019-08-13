Take (TTWO) Position Lifted by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P; El Paso Elec Co (EE) Holder Aperio Group Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 13,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 67,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 53,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.38. About 880,094 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 5,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 26,993 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 32,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 104,985 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 15/05/2018 – Ramius Buys New 2.3% Position in El Paso Electric; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “El Paso Electric (EE) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.54, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Shares of El Paso Electric Surge on Buyout Offer – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ MSL, GDI, AVP, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,687 shares. Parametric Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Prudential holds 0.01% or 66,060 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 19,392 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 14,409 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kennedy Management Inc holds 77,255 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 642,258 shares. Principal Gp owns 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 332,012 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.15% or 4,683 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 71,925 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 9,089 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gru invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Geode Ltd Liability Co has 465,895 shares.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,448 shares to 55,784 shares, valued at $21.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 9,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. by 11,075 shares to 75,388 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,959 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Currency War, Amazon Dips, TTWO Climbs, Disney Earnings & Why Fortinet (FTNT) Stock is a Strong Buy | Free Lunch – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hasbro (HAS) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take-Two: Risky Play – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Take-Two and Shake Shack Triumph Over Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr accumulated 0% or 4,484 shares. Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,660 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 8,605 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Creative Planning stated it has 5,391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has 1.21 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 287 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Strs Ohio accumulated 3,452 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 324,250 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 115,826 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Us Bankshares De owns 18,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 3,345 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.