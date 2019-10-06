Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose While Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake; St Germain D J Co Has Lifted Its Novo (NVO) Stake by $644,640

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 97.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 142,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 3,576 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $405,000, down from 145,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $123.33. About 2.20 million shares traded or 52.69% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 193,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90M, up from 181,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 987,492 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MLN; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences and Novo Nordisk Will Collaborate on Developing EPGN696 for Diabetic Kidney Disease and Other Indications; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Corp (NYSE:BDX) by 1,313 shares to 34,672 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Mlp (MLPA) by 121,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 39,240 shares to 2.39M shares, valued at $156.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 24,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $139.36 million for 24.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.