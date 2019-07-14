Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Holding; Atwood & Palmer Trimmed Stake in Encana (ECA) by $2.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 339,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 340,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.88M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 705,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.41 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 830,407 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares to 514,082 shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 115,826 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 7,432 shares. Botty Ltd Llc stated it has 500 shares. 336 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Yorktown Management & Research accumulated 2,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 444,304 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 9,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 463 shares. 82 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 18,196 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 6,057 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

