Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose While Skytop Capital Management Cut Holding; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $121.78. About 2.29M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 482,097 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 484,095 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 100,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 46,942 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 514,290 shares. 17,105 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 358,795 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 287 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,000 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability invested in 274,163 shares. Moreover, Tobam has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 7,476 shares. Carroll Fin Associates Inc has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 379,600 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

