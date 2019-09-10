Take (TTWO) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Intact Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) as Stock Value Declined

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 141,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.98M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 1.40 million shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 37,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 4.30 million shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.64 million for 26.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.