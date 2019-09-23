Take (TTWO) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Has Increased Stake by $13.12 Million; Intl Paper Co (IP) Holder Btc Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $391,515

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6717.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 116,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 117,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37 million, up from 1,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $125.96. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 9,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 99,410 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, down from 108,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 1.31M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Utah Retirement holds 75,617 shares. Jane Street Gru Incorporated Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 67,514 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.3% or 24,010 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Mgmt has 0.19% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 7,503 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.03% or 69,611 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.32% or 26,560 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 231,075 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 88,502 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 3,713 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 207 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,057 shares to 20,586 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charming Charlie founder bids to buy brand, IP assets out of bankruptcy – Houston Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.31 million for 10.31 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $20.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 19,952 shares to 48 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co. (Put) (NYSE:AXP) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Purchase Take-Two Interactive Software At $65, Earn 6.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two Interactive Software Becomes Oversold (TTWO) – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Activision Blizzard Stock Set to Rally 16% to $65? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Count on These 3 Video Game Stocks for Superb Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests has 15,244 shares. 65,340 are held by United Automobile Association. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 1,300 shares. Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland And Comm has invested 0.66% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Comerica Comml Bank reported 31,259 shares stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated accumulated 3.56% or 60,420 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.17% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Howe And Rusling accumulated 7 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 37,066 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Parsons Mngmt Ri owns 3,805 shares. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amer Century Cos invested in 0.22% or 1.99 million shares. Utah Retirement holds 21,149 shares. First Utd Retail Bank Trust stated it has 0.53% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).