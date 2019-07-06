Take (TTWO) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Cut Holding by $1.12 Million; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped by $3.96 Million as Share Value Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 11,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,314 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 40,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 1.02 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 163.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 39,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt has 0.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,473 shares. Cim Mangement reported 0.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Holderness Investments holds 0.83% or 17,058 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 31,386 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H & Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 238,200 shares. Sarasin And Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.89M shares. Palladium Ltd Llc accumulated 337,965 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ally Finance holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,000 shares. Diamond Hill Management has 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bailard reported 84,162 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 464,794 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 161,061 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 6,776 shares to 167,145 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,472 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. $1.96M worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Botty Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 500 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems has 115,826 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 2,728 shares. Pittenger Anderson has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 194 were accumulated by Assetmark. Force Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.2% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 9,812 shares. Cim Mangement holds 6,057 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 85 shares. Shelton Cap reported 1,050 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 144,683 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.03% or 74,100 shares. 6,616 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 23,772 shares to 62,703 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 15,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).